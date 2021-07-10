That panel heard a detailed presentation last month on what is known about the need for boosters and the questions that will need to be answered as authorities assess whether the United States is going to need additional doses in the future. Among the questions: Will boosters be needed, and if so, are they needed for everyone, or only in specific populations? What is the optimal timing, and can they be given as a “mixed dose,” or do they need to be matched with the original series of shots?