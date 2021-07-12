The CDC monitors for Guillain-Barré syndrome during each flu season. The agency says the data on an association between seasonal influenza vaccine and the illness varied from season to season. When there has been an increased risk, it has consistently been in the range of one or two additional cases per 1 million flu vaccine doses administered. Studies also suggest that it is more likely that a person will get Guillain-Barré after getting the flu than after vaccination, according to CDC.