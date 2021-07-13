Gupta, a primary-care doctor who previously served as West Virginia’s health commissioner and led Biden’s transition efforts for the drug policy office, would be the first physician to serve as drug czar if confirmed by the Senate.
“President Biden’s nomination of Dr. Rahul Gupta to be the first physician ever to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy is another historic step in the Administration’s efforts to turn the tide of our nation’s addiction and overdose epidemic. Dr. Gupta brings firsthand experience as a medical doctor and public health official using evidence-based strategies to address the overdose epidemic in West Virginia," The White House said in a statement. "We hope he will be confirmed by the Senate soon.”
The three-decade-old drug policy office — which was created with the support of Biden, who coined the term “drug czar” in 1982 — coordinates national policy around fighting substance-use disorders, including the response to an opioid crisis that has worsened during the pandemic. For instance, police reports in Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest county, show that fatal opioid overdoses are up 33 percent, and nonfatal overdoses are up 57 percent this year as of the end of June, compared with the same period in 2020.
Gupta has publicly warned that the pandemic likely exacerbated addiction-related public health problems, citing the shift from in-person care. “When those services are either shut down or turned into virtual services, more people can be denied those services and that only leads to more suffering,” Gupta told Sinclair Broadcast Group in a news report broadcast this week.
Gupta, an ally of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va), has been favored for months to take the role of drug czar, but he faced resistance from some anti-addiction advocates, who argued he did too little to ensure safe-needle exchange during a 2017 HIV outbreak in West Virginia.
Gupta would replace Regina LaBelle, who has served as the office’s acting director since January. While the office plays a central role in setting national drug policy strategy, it is not a Cabinet-level position, and advocates had urged Biden to reverse President Barack Obama’s decision to demote the office from his Cabinet in 2009 with little explanation. But two officials said that Biden was not planning to change the office’s status.
Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Jasmine Hilton contributed to this report.