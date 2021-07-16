In a December 2020 survey, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 96 percent of Democrats and 91 percent of Republicans supported “making information about the price of doctors’ visits, tests, and procedures more available to patients.” But a follow-up Kaiser Family Foundation poll in May 2021 found that just 9 percent of adults were aware that hospitals were required to post the information online, and only 14 percent said they or a family member had gone online to research the cost of hospital care in the past six months.