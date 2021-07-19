The daily average of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has more than tripled in the past month, from 11,855 on June 19 to more than 34,000 on Monday, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day average of coronavirus cases. Experts on coronavirus transmission say masks remain a crucial tool to protect tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans — and even vaccinated people, with growing evidence of breakthrough infections in some fully immunized adults, although health officials have said most people who have died or been hospitalized with covid-19 in recent weeks were unvaccinated.