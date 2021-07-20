The deal could set aside funds for governments as soon as the end of September, according to those familiar with the negotiations, and release McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen from the behemoth, nationwide litigation brought by communities devastated by the opioid crisis. This long-awaited resolution in what is considered one of the most complex civil lawsuits in modern history would come as opioid overdose deaths have claimed more than 500,000 lives since 1999. The toll continues to climb, with an estimated 69,710 Americans dying of opioid overdoses in 2020.