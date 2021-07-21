But other lawsuits will continue, as will the drug epidemic at the center of the conflict. Last week the government announced that an estimated 69,710 people had died of overdoses involving opioids in 2020 — a record 191 every day. Now the main culprit is illicit fentanyl manufactured in labs abroad. Opioid prescriptions have plummeted from a peak of 255.2 million 2012 to 153.2 million in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.