The panel is also scheduled to hear additional information about an FDA warning issued July 12 about a serious but rare autoimmune disorder that has been linked to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. About 100 preliminary cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, have been detected in vaccine recipients after the administration of 12.8 million shots in the United States, according to the CDC, which monitors vaccine safety systems with the FDA. Of those cases, 95 were serious and required hospitalization, and there was one death, according to the FDA.