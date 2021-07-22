The vast majority — 99.7 percent — complied and were fully vaccinated or had received a medical or religious exemption, or a deferral, the company said in a statement shared with several media outlets Wednesday. Six did not and are no longer employees of the company, the hospital group reportedly said.
RWJBarnabas Health couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
News of the New Jersey terminations comes as a coalition of health-care organizations Tuesday called on medical facilities to require their workers to be immunized against the virus, saying the strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic.
In June, Houston Methodist — one of the first health systems to require the coronavirus shots — terminated or accepted the resignations of 153 workers who didn’t comply with the Houston-based hospital system’s vaccine mandate.
That mandate had been challenged in a lawsuit brought by one of those employees, Jennifer Bridges, a former nurse who alleged the policy was unlawful and forced staffers to be “guinea pigs” for vaccines that had not gone through the full Food and Drug Administration approval process. A federal district court judge dismissed the lawsuit in early June.
The FDA has authorized three coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, following rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people, and both Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval for their vaccines.
A number of health systems, including in Maryland and the District, have moved to require coronavirus vaccines for their employees. But federal officials have resisted imposing national requirements on health-care workers, and many health-care organizations have said they do not plan to require their staff members to get vaccinated.
The New Jersey-based hospital system didn’t name the employees who were fired, or say where they worked, ABC News reported.
The hospital system covers nine counties with 5 million people, and includes 11 acute-care hospitals, according to the company website. It is New Jersey’s largest private employer, with more than 35,000 staffers, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns. The company is reportedly planning to vaccinate all non-supervisory staff and physicians in the coming days.
Since the start of the pandemic, New Jersey has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus cases and 26,577 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data. About 58 percent of the state’s 5.1 million residents are fully vaccinated, putting it ahead of the national vaccination rate of 49 percent.