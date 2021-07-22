A full course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is slightly less effective against the delta variant than it was against a previously dominant version of the virus, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Thursday. Researchers found that two doses of the vaccine offered 88 percent protection against symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant, compared to 94 percent against the earlier alpha strain of the virus that was predominant at the beginning of the year.