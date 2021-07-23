While the White House has been careful not to blame unvaccinated Americans, the administration last week debuted its new, targeted messaging strategy: “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, the phrase has become part of the White House’s push for more Americans to get inoculated. Biden also used the phrase in his CNN town hall on Wednesday, as he pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated.