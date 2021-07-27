The CDC tracks the case rates of covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, in every county. The tracking focuses on the number of new cases per 100,000 people during the previous seven days. Substantial transmission is defined as 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people, while high is defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000. As of Tuesday, more than 63 percent of U.S. counties met that definition, including swaths of the South and Midwest, up from about 46 percent of counties one week ago. States including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri are reporting “high” transmission levels across nearly every county. The CDC is recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated people keep tabs on their county’s transmission rate to figure out whether they should wear a mask indoors in public. The tracker is here.