New federal mask guidance left Americans scrambling Wednesday to determine whether to increase their coronavirus precautions as the uber-transmissible delta variant threatened the nation’s progress against the pandemic. The announcement was a dismal acknowledgment that infections in the United States have quadrupled in July, even as highly effective vaccines are widely available.

Here are some significant developments:

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday defended her agency’s mask guidance from criticism that the evolving rules are confusing.

Top health officials Anthony S. Fauci and Rochelle Walensky said July 28 that vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors, per new CDC guidance. (The Washington Post)

In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” she said guidance given in May that fully vaccinated people could go sans mask was based on evidence that the delta variant made up only 1 percent of the virus in circulation.

Most infections in the U.S. are now delta, which Walensky called “a different kind of beast.” She said new data shows that vaccinated people who get a rare breakthrough infection can pass the virus to others.

Walensky emphasized that the nation can change course by shifting behavior.

“We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim,” she said. “We can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”