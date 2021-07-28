Here are some significant developments:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said vaccinated people in high-transmission areas may be able to spread the coronavirus and should resume wearing face coverings.
- The CDC also newly suggested that everyone older than 2, vaccinated or not, should wear face coverings in school buildings.
- Some states and cities, including Nevada and Kansas City, Mo., quickly reinstated mask mandates after federal officials released their new guidance.
- Coronavirus cases are increasing almost exclusively among unvaccinated people, a Washington Post analysis found. Those people are most affected in areas where the delta variant is most common.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday defended her agency’s mask guidance from criticism that the evolving rules are confusing.
In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” she said guidance given in May that fully vaccinated people could go sans mask was based on evidence that the delta variant made up only 1 percent of the virus in circulation.
Most infections in the U.S. are now delta, which Walensky called “a different kind of beast.” She said new data shows that vaccinated people who get a rare breakthrough infection can pass the virus to others.
Walensky emphasized that the nation can change course by shifting behavior.
“We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim,” she said. “We can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”