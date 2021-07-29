Carlson’s false claim regarding Fauci comes after federal health officials warned this week that even people who are vaccinated and become infected with the highly transmissible delta variant can harbor large amounts of coronavirus just like unvaccinated people. The changed guidance, which recommends masking in high-transmission areas and calls for universal masking for teachers, staff members and students in schools, comes as confirmed coronavirus infections nationwide have quadrupled in July. The number of coronavirus cases this month went from about 13,000 cases per day on average at the start of the month to more than 56,000 toward the end of the month, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.