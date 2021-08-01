The Washington Post used two data sets to analyze how states’ welfare programs have performed during the coronavirus pandemic. The first data set is a monthly, state-by-state roster of caseloads in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The data is in a spreadsheet provided to The Post by the Office of Family Assistance in the Department of Health and Human Services. The Post compared the number of individuals receiving cash assistance in February 2020, the month before the pandemic was declared, and December, the most recent month for which data is available. The other data set is a spreadsheet provided to The Post by Justin Schweitzer, a researcher at the Center for American Progress, a liberal D.C. think tank. Schweitzer studied how states responded to the pandemic by examining whether they adjusted their TANF rules regarding work requirements, time limits for assistance, emergency cash payments and other program policies. Schweitzer researched states’ policies through an online search of state announcements of such changes. In some cases, The Post contacted state agencies to follow up on Schweitzer’s research.