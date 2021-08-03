In Louisiana, which has seen new infections skyrocket to the highest point of the pandemic, the governor implemented a statewide indoor mask mandate as hospitals are again delaying elective surgeries and limiting visitors. In Florida, which has been reporting about a fifth of all new U.S. cases, at least ten hospitals in the Jacksonville and Orlando areas have hit their all-time peaks in covid-19 admissions. Disney World, New Orleans and Las Vegas, destinations for tourists craving a return to normalcy, are mandating masks again.