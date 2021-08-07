Texas has become one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots as the delta variant has swept across the country over the past month. Statewide, hospitalizations have jumped 42 percent in the past week, and new daily cases have risen by nearly 50 percent, according to The Washington Post’s tracking. On Friday alone, the state reported more than 19,000 infections, the most it has registered since mid-February, and the state’s test positivity rate is a staggering 18 percent.