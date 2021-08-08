The hesitancy was palpable from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis’s congregation, which numbers more than 6,000 parishioners, had a different idea of the pandemic’s effects. One spat back “conspiracy theories” to the pastor. Others did not trust government and health officials. Davis said he tried to bridge the gap — enacting safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encouraging vaccinations when doses were made available and discussing the virus on social media.
Still, he said, some did not listen. Six of the church’s members, Davis said, died of covid-19, the disease that can be caused by the novel coronavirus, in 10 days. Four of them were healthy and younger than 35; all were unvaccinated.
“It’s very frustrating knowing that these were avoidable deaths,” he said. “You also don’t want the loved ones who are left behind to feel horrible and don’t want to seem like I’m putting guilt onto them, but the reality is, I know that these people would still be here had they gotten the shot.”
It was the devastation that “emboldened” Davis to organize a vaccination drive after each of Sunday’s three services — an unusual move for a Black pastor at a time when the pandemic has divided people across spiritual, ideological and racial lines. While Florida is among the states with the highest infection rates during the new virus surge, Davis’s attempts underscore widespread vaccine hesitancy and the ongoing debate between science and some religious leaders — one that has been especially exacerbated by the pandemic.
In Davis’s experience, medicine and faith are two sides of the same coin.
When doctors diagnosed his daughter with sickle cell disease as an infant, they said she was probably not going to live long. Davis and his wife, who is a senior pastor at Impact, prayed, fasted and took Communion every day for two years. At the same time, they researched procedures that could help their “baby girl.”
Now, after a bone-marrow transplant, she’s 19.
“The miracle is no less of a miracle if medical science has to kick in to finish it off,” he said. “For me, that’s a little bit of a turning point, because I’ve seen God do it with no medical help up until a point and then finish it off with medical help. And that’s what I [see] in this virus too.”
Since the pandemic began hitting the United States, Davis’s sermons have urged protection and emphasized the coexistence of science and faith. For Davis, the need to care for one another launched him into another role: a trusted adviser in a church where about 75 percent of parishioners are Black — a demographic that struggles with a legacy of distrust in medical institutions.
The Tuskegee Study — a secret experiment conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service to research the progression of syphilis in Black males without treatment — is one major reason health officials’ outreach into Black communities has suffered, Davis said. Many of his parishioners refused to get vaccinated at a government-run vaccination center in front of the church, prompting the pastor to organize a campaign in March.
“My pushback was, ‘I promise you, we’ll get you a good turnout because there are a lot of people who are more comfortable coming to their church for a vaccine than they would be going to a government run health location,’” he said. “And it turned out to be true. Some 1,000 people registered and 800 showed up.”
Davis’s observation is consistent with a March study by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. It found that about 36 percent of Black Protestants who are vaccine-hesitant said faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get vaccinated. About 70 percent said they would turn to a religious leader for information about vaccination.
The success of Davis’s first vaccine drive combined with devastation over the deaths of parishioners, inspired Davis to organize a second one for Sunday, when a panel of University of Florida experts were also present to answer questions, he said.
More than 200 people were vaccinated and 35 percent of them were teenagers.
“Several people who told me out of their own mouth, ‘I wasn’t comfortable doing this, but because I’m here in my church, because I’ve heard my pastor talk about it, I’m more comfortable doing it,’” he said. “And it isn’t just the elderly folks, it was a lot of young people, who are also being affected by it.”