It was the devastation that “emboldened” Davis to organize a vaccination drive after each of Sunday’s three services — an unusual move for a Black pastor at a time when the pandemic has divided people across spiritual, ideological and racial lines. While Florida is among the states with the highest infection rates during the new virus surge, Davis’s attempts underscore widespread vaccine hesitancy and the ongoing debate between science and some religious leaders — one that has been especially exacerbated by the pandemic.