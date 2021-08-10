Riley is among the more than 13 million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some of whom now question how well it will protect them against the delta variant. She and others who fret about their one dose have reasonable concerns given previous data and a rocky rollout. New research offers encouraging evidence about how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine stacks up against its competitors — and the delta variant, according to infectious-disease specialists. However, there are still lingering questions about booster shots.