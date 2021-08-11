Just 23 percent of pregnant women have received at least one shot of vaccine. The CDC advice applies to all three vaccines, though the one-shot Johnson & Johnson version has not been studied as much as the versions produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, an official said.
“CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said in a news release that describes the new guidance. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.”
Previously, the health agency had said that pregnant women were “eligible” for the vaccine.
With cases of the delta variant of the virus soaring to a daily average of nearly 118,000, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post, the new advice might persuade some women to immunize themselves against covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Sascha Ellington, the team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, said the new guidance was informed by new data on the vaccine’s effects on pregnant women, increased risks of covid-19 in pregnancy and low vaccination rates among the pregnant population. The rise of the delta variant was also a factor.
“Given all of that taken together,” she said, “the time was right to come out with a stronger recommendation to hopefully increase the vaccination rates in pregnant women and hopefully protect them against covid-19.”
In a similar effort Monday, groups including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics said data shows the vaccine is safe and effective when administered during pregnancy and has no impact on fertility.
“Pregnant individuals are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including death,” the organizations said. “With cases rising as a result of the Delta variant, the best way for pregnant individuals to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated.”
The CDC said a new analysis of data from the pregnancy registry did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received the mRNA vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy; miscarriage rates were similar to the expected rate generally. Previous findings did not reveal any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in pregnancy or for their infants.
Other research has shown that covid-19 presents a significant risk of complications for pregnant women, including preterm birth.