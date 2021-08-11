“There are some people who, when they pass on, make us feel the overall intelligence and kindness in the world is remarkably less without them,” said CrisiScience member Alexander F. More, an associate professor of environmental health at Harvard University and Long Island University. “Tom was one of those people. The world and we are less without him, and I’m terribly saddened by the loss. Still, I’m grateful for whatever little time I was allowed to learn from him.”