The FDA authorization came as Biden administration officials appear increasingly convinced that boosters for the broader population will be necessary. Officials are scrutinizing data on the vaccines’ durability and discussing when extra shots might need to be administered and which groups might get priority, according to federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were describing internal discussions. Those officials said the discussions have become increasingly urgent as the delta variant wreaks havoc in many parts of the country and some studies indicate a waning of the vaccines’ protection over time.