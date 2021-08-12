The FDA said the doses would be for certain patients, specifically organ transplant recipients and others with similar levels of immune-system impairment. The agency did not give further details. According to the CDC, the immunocompromised population is broad, including transplant patients taking certain drugs to prevent rejection of new organs and people with HIV/AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, certain types of cancer and individuals with inherited diseases that affect their immune system. The group can also encompass people who take corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines for a prolonged period.