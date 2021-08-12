Mississippi is averaging nearly 2,700 new covid-19 infections a day in the past week — a 54 percent spike in the past seven days, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. New daily infections have climbed to more than 3,000 in the past two days, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. More than 1,500 people in the state are hospitalized and nearly 400 ICU beds are filled with infected patients. The number of ICU beds filled and ventilators in use in Mississippi have surpassed the winter months, previously the state’s worst period of the pandemic, reported the Clarion Ledger.