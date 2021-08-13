The meeting of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices comes after the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization late Thursday allowing extra doses of these two mRNA vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals: organ transplant recipients and others with similar levels of immune impairment. The FDA did not provide further details. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not included because there was not sufficient data on the issue, according to the agency.
The CDC advisory panel is expected to provide clearer guidelines for clinicians about who will be eligible and how the Pfizer and Moderna shots should be given. Health officials make a distinction between these additional doses — considered part of the primary series for people who have failed to respond fully or at all ——versus boosters for people who have already mounted an immune response.
Immunocompromised patients are more likely to become seriously ill from covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus; to transmit the virus to household contacts; and to have breakthrough infections. Once infected, these patients also can potentially harbor mutations that lead to more virulent new variants, experts say.
The CDC has estimated that about 2.7 percent of U.S. adults are immunocompromised, or about 7 million people. They include people with HIV, and transplant patients who take immune-suppressing drugs. Others have blood cancers and other conditions that impair the immune system. Health officials said authorizing such patients to have an additional dose is better than allowing worried patients seek out additional inoculations without doctors’ oversight. Not all patients with damaged immune systems will need an additional dose as of now, experts say.
The advisory panel and the CDC will not require patients to have a prescription for the third shot, according to federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because details have not yet been announced. Consumers will have to attest only that they have impaired immune systems. The goal is to minimize barriers to vaccination, the officials said. Additional doses will be free and patients will be able to get them in the same way they got earlier shots, through pharmacies and other health-care providers.
The panel is also likely to recommend that patients getting a third shot continue with the same mRNA vaccine as their first two doses and not mix and match, unless the same vaccine is unavailable.
Studies have shown that many immunocompromised patients have a very weak or no responses to the vaccines, even after a full regimen. The FDA said it evaluated information on the use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in these individuals and determined that the administration of third vaccine doses may increase protection against the coronavirus.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement Thursday. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for those 12 and older, and Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older. The FDA authorizations for these vaccines have been amended to allow for a third dose at least 28 days following the two-dose regimen of the same vaccine for immunocompromised patients.
Panel members are also scheduled Friday to discuss whether boosters are needed for the broader population and whether certain groups — such as older Americans — should get them first, according to a federal health official. Israel has already started administering booster vaccines to older people, and other countries are planning to do so.
Biden administration officials appear increasingly convinced that boosters for the broader population will ALSO be necessary. Officials are analyzing studies from Israel, the United Kingdom, and the pharmaceutical companies on the vaccines’ durability and which groups should get priority, according to federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were describing internal discussions.
Discussions have become increasingly urgent as the delta variant wreaks havoc in many parts of the country and some studies indicate a waning of the vaccines’ protection over time, those officials said. Many vaccinated Americans have sought out extra shots because they fear their current doses don’t offer sufficient protection against a virus once again roaring through all 50 states.
It’s not clear how many may have taken matters into their own hands by simply asking for additional shots at pharmacies and vaccine sites. For Pfizer and Moderna recipients alone, the CDC estimates that 1.1 million have received additional shots, according to an internal document reported by ABC News. On Thursday, Walensky warned that such decisions undermine the CDC’s safety monitoring of recipients since they make it harder to track who got the shots.
Alan Grossman, 64, a biology professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, welcomed the authorization of the third shots and said he is eagerly awaiting one.
A heart transplant patient, he received two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and has been trying to get a third one. “I can’t do it without lying, or making up a lot of stuff that I’m not willing to do,” he said.
Grossman said his preference is for his third shot to be the one made by Moderna because of research showing that a third dose of that vaccine heightened immune response in a substantial portion organ-transplant patients more so than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
He says he thinks Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had his transplant operation, will contact patients once final approval is given.
“I would get in line as quickly as possible,” he said.