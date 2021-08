DeSantis has adamantly encouraged tourism in Florida, touting it as an “open” destination compared with states with more restrictions such as New York and California. His marketing ploy may have worked: The occupancy rate of Miami hotels, 72.2 percent, has outpaced the national average, 66.1 percent, the Miami Herald reported in late July. Air travel has appeared to roar back, with Miami’s airport reporting more than 3.3 million domestic and international travelers visiting in May, nearing the amount counted during the same period in 2019.