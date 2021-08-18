Alabama reported 4,465 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, increasing its seven-day average of daily infections to 3,728, according to data compiled by The Post. All but one county in the state have been deemed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as areas of high community transmission. There are more than 2,900 people in Alabama hospitalized because of covid-19, the fifth-highest state total in the country. The number of hospitalizations is approaching the record set in the state on Jan. 11, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, when the vaccine was not widely available.