Here’s what you need to know about booster shots and the United States’ plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Why is the U.S. planning to offer booster shots?
- Who qualifies for a booster shot in the U.S., and when?
- Why are booster shots recommended after eight months?
- How will booster shots be distributed in the U. S.?
- What other countries are offering boosters?
- What about approval by health agencies?
Why is the U.S. planning to offer booster shots?
Booster shots are extra doses of vaccine beyond a normal regimen. For the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, that means a third shot. Health officials say that a growing body of data suggests the boosters will counteract waning immunity. But officials said that any rollout of boosters won’t go forward unless the plan gets the go-ahead from the FDA and the CDC’s vaccine advisers.
Top U.S. health officials on Wednesday attributed drops in vaccine effectiveness to both the passage of time and the strength of the delta variant that quickly outcompeted other strains of the coronavirus. Delta now accounts for an estimated 98.8 percent of new U.S. infections.
They also said they want to stave off any potential decrease in the vaccines’ ability to prevent hospitalization and death. “You want to stay ahead of the virus. … You don’t want to find yourself behind, playing catch-up,” said White House medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci.
Officials said they were also persuaded by evidence that boosters can significantly increase people’s immunity after it declines. The results were “striking,” Fauci said.
Until just recently, evaluations of vaccine effectiveness amid the delta variant largely relied on observations from outside the United States. A recent New England Journal of Medicine study concluded the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against infections that caused symptoms in England.
Others, such as a study in Israel, found larger declines in protection against infection. One U.S. report that has not yet gone through peer review, collecting data from Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in five states, found a drop in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s effectiveness against delta infections to 42 percent. Moderna’s vaccine was 76 percent effective.
A new study from New York is the first to assess vaccine protection against coronavirus infection across the entirety of a U.S. state amid delta. The study authors found a modest drop in effectiveness: It descended from 92 percent in May to 80 percent in late July.
Vaccines show declining effectiveness against infection overall but strong protection against hospitalization amid delta variant
Who qualifies for a booster shot in the U.S., and when?
If the Biden administration’s plan is greenlit, Americans will be eligible for a third dose eight months after receiving their second dose, officials said. That means that while the broad booster rollout begins the week of Sept. 20, the first people to get the extra doses will be the first populations that got vaccinated — higher-risk groups such as health-care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and the elderly.
Boosters will probably also be needed for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said, but they are awaiting more data. J&J shots were not given in the United States until March, they noted.
Immunocompromised people are already eligible for additional doses. Multiple studies show third shots improve immune defenses in organ-transplant recipients and other patients.
Extra doses of coronavirus vaccine are already available to immunocompromised people. Here’s what that means.
Why are booster shots recommended after eight months?
There is “nothing magical” about the eight-month mark, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said Wednesday. But that is what health experts landed on after observing increases in infection over time among the vaccinated.
“Around the six-month mark in the data, you start to see increases in mild to moderate infection,” Murthy said Wednesday.
Health officials emphasized that vaccines remain highly protective. Murthy said that “the most important purpose of the vaccine is to keep us out of the hospital and to save our life … And, fortunately, we are seeing that still holding at a high level, which is good news.”
“But our anticipation is that if the trajectory that we are seeing continues … we will likely see in the future an increase in breakthrough hospitalizations and breakthrough deaths” without boosters, Murthy said.
How will booster shots be distributed in the U. S.?
White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients promised Wednesday that it will be “just as easy and convenient to get a booster shot as it is to get a first shot.” About 80,000 sites nationwide will offer the third dose, including 40,000 local pharmacies, he said.
Boosters will be free to everyone regardless of their health insurance or immigration status, he said, adding: “No I.D. or insurance required.”
“The bottom line is that we are prepared for boosters and we will hit the ground running in the weeks ahead,” Zients said.
What other countries are offering boosters?
Israel started offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month to people older than 60 and to severely immunocompromised adults.
Germany will start offering extra shots to immunocompromised people starting in September and to the very elderly, nursing home residents and people who have received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, its health ministry has said.
France also plans to make certain groups of people — residents of nursing homes, those over age 75 and people with severe health conditions — eligible for boosters in September.
Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has announced plans to offer third doses widely, and officials in Spain and Italy have suggested people will likely need boosters. British health officials are also preparing to give out booster shots in September.
What about approval by health agencies?
Standard practice is for the Food and Drug Administration to assess the safety and efficacy of vaccines and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside advisers — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — to recommend what vaccines Americans should get and when. After ACIP makes its recommendation, the CDC director decides whether to accept it.
Administration officials stressed in Wednesday’s covid-19 briefing and in subsequent interviews that a booster-shot campaign will not go forward without the go-ahead from the FDA and the ACIP. One official conceded that while the process is “going to be a little messy” for a while but added the administration has little choice but to act given the fast spread of the delta variant.
“We are not skipping the very important FDA and ACIP process here,” Murthy said at Wednesday’s briefing. “They have an incredibly important role to play in evaluating safety and making recommendations for vaccines.”
Asked why the Biden administration is announcing its intentions before those groups weigh in, Murthy said leaders want to be transparent and give the public as well as state and local governments time to plan.
“We have told the public when we see a signal in the data we will tell them when we are concerned …” he said. “We are fulfilling that promise today.”
Jesse Goodman, former chief scientist at the FDA and professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical School, said he suspects that boosters will be needed and added, “being prepared for a booster campaign makes sense.”
But he also said it was important for the administration to avoid putting “the cart before the horse.”
He added that it was repeatedly said in the covid-19 briefing that normal processes would prevail, “but I think it puts that process under a date-certain kind of pressure.”
Why are booster shot plans controversial?
Some in the global public health community have criticized wealthy countries’ moves to offer booster shots while poorer nations struggle to provide even their most vulnerable citizens with first doses.
At a Wednesday news briefing held just before the United States announced its booster plans, scientists at the World Health Organization said the still-unvaccinated should get priority for limited, lifesaving resources. The WHO has urged a moratorium on booster shots while the rest of the world catches up, calling the decision to offer widespread extra doses immoral.
On Wednesday, WHO officials decried “vaccine nationalism” and said that allowing the virus to spread among unvaccinated populations could also lead to the emergence of dangerous new variants.
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, likened booster shots to giving out extra life jackets to people who already have them. Joachim Hombach, executive secretary of the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, said that vaccines may become less protective over time, but scientists have not seen a decline in effectiveness against severe disease.
Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, also questioned a premise of the U.S. boosters decision — that an already occurring decline in vaccine immunity against mild or moderate illness would likely be followed be a decrease in protection against severe disease and hospitalization. He believes protection against serious disease might last a few years.
Wednesday, Biden administration officials said the United States remains committed to distributing doses around the globe and noted that the United States has donated more vaccine than all other nations combined.
Frances Stead Sellers, Brittany Shammas, Adela Suliman and Bryan Pietsch contributed to this report.