But the concerns of parents and school officials over masking in schools were amplified more when 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson died of covid on Saturday, just hours after she tested positive for the virus. The eighth-grader from Raleigh, Miss., who became the fifth child in the state to die of the virus since March 2020, had attended classes in person most of last week before testing positive on Friday. Her death came days after parents and officials in Smith County, where Mkayla went to school, pleaded for schools to offer stronger virus protections for children returning to the classroom.