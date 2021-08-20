This plan applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and Americans should get a booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose, the administration said. Guidance for people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will come at a later date, officials said.
What does that mean for you? Health and science reporters Joel Achenbach and Carolyn Y. Johnson answered your questions. Both reporters have been covering the coronavirus for The Washington Post since January 2020 and focused most recently on the delta variant, vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some of the most common questions:
- Can you mix and match vaccines?
- Is the booster shot the exact same shot again, or a different strength?
- What is the reasoning for getting the booster shot eight months after the second vaccine dose?
- Where can you go to get a booster shot?
- Will you be notified when you’re eligible?
- Any chance the booster can be combined with the seasonal flu vaccine?
