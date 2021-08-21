Karen Stoehr, who said she is Apley’s sibling by adoption, also hated the use of Apley’s death to make a public health point, even as she believes so strongly in the coronavirus vaccines that she won’t let people see her 88-year-old dad without them. A full-time caretaker for her ailing father in small-town Kansas, Stoehr said she did not read all the news about her brother, stays away from politics and generally has “other things going on in my life.”