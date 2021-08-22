Neither officials from the federal government nor representatives from BCG would say whether the centralized infrastructure or accountability mechanisms were put into place. Senior CDC leaders did not respond or declined to comment on the record about why they enlisted BCG and whether they were satisfied with the firm’s performance. But the arrangement fit a pattern. Since the pandemic began, BCG has won contracts with the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC’s parent agency, worth more than $165 million, according to a federal contracting database.