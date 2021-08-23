Given that increased flexibility, doctors may face pressure from patients who want to receive booster shots soon, before the FDA clears them. The Biden administration recently said the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines at preventing mild and moderate covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, appears to be waning. Officials said they plan to roll out booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20, assuming the FDA clears the applications from the vaccine makers.