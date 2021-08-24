“The hospital where I am is in a predominantly Afro-Caribbean, African American population, working-class populations that have high incidence and prevalence of covid,” said Wayne J. Riley, president of SUNY Downstate. “They’re the people who get up and do the work of the world. They get up and drive the buses. They deliver the mail. They wait on us in the grocery stores. They take care of our children. And they need to feel that they can get the same level of care … and have similar resources.”