The Buffalo Chip, a sprawling campground and outdoor concert site, urged people with covid-19 symptoms to isolate immediately and asked those who tested positive for the virus to contact their medic. Woodruff said social distancing and masking backstage were enforced. He said he knows of two people who developed covid-19 symptoms on their way to this year’s rally, tested positive and then quarantined as soon as they arrived, spending their vacation “locked up in a cabin.”