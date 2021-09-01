Outside experts praised the scheduling of the meeting, saying it shows the agency is trying to stick to the normal procedures on vaccines, even amid urgency caused by the hyper-transmissible delta variant. The Biden administration announced Aug. 18 that boosters would be available the week of Sept. 20 to most people fully vaccinated eight months earlier, pending clearance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Critics said the announcement placed too much pressure on the agencies, adding that typically the FDA and the CDC and their advisers would review data before decisions were announced.