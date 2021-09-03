Two regions being closely watched by U.S. experts are Scotland and Israel. In Scotland, the delta variant appeared to peak in early July and then begin waning, but over the past two weeks, cases spiked again not long after schools opened. The region is one of the most highly vaccinated in the world, with 91 percent of adults having had at least one vaccine shot. Death rates remain lower than before vaccines — a sign that authorities says reconfirms the effectiveness of vaccines. Nonetheless, the country has drawn attention for the surprising number of breakthrough infections.