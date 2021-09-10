Community health centers could benefit, too. Rapid test kits are not widely available at community health centers, which tend to rely on laboratories to process samples, according to Ron Yee, chief medical officer for the National Association of Community Health Centers. He envisions health centers prioritizing the highest-risk patients, such as the immunocompromised or people with preexisting conditions who face greater danger from even breakthrough infections, to send home with rapid testing kits that would be used by relatives and other members of their households when they return from trips or other places they could have been exposed to the virus.