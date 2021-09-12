Comstock rattled off a long list of people targeted for harassment: The mother who came to get her child vaccinated, only to be screamed at and threatened with calls to protective services. The staffers who found themselves surrounded by people who goaded them and tried to snatch their syringes. The people who had to wait when someone blocked the way with a truck and got out to heckle. The public health nurse who approached a driver, who rolled a car window down and threw a glass of what thankfully seemed to be just water.