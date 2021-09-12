More than 150 health-care workers who did not comply with the vaccine mandate at Houston Methodist — one of the first health systems to require the coronavirus shots — resigned or were fired in June. A lawsuit brought by one of those employees — which alleged that the policy was forcing staffers to be “guinea pigs” for vaccines that had not gone through the full Food and Drug Administration approval process — was dismissed by a federal judge. Since then, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been given full FDA approval.