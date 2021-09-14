President Biden vowed in a speech last week to ramp up use of covid-19 therapeutics as part of a renewed effort to quell the pandemic in the United States. According to data from the meeting with stakeholders involved in monoclonal antibody distribution, 2.17 million doses of the therapy have been shipped to 8,003 sites and 938,000 have been used. The large difference may reflect a lag in reporting, according to one person tracking usage of the medication.