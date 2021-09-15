Laboratory research published Tuesday in the journal Science showed that even a low dose of the Moderna vaccine — just 25 micrograms, a quarter of the typical dose — provides long-lasting immunity. The data showed that antibodies waned seven- to tenfold during seven months, but there was a much less significant waning of other critical elements of the immune system that can keep an infection in the nose and mouth from spreading to the lungs and triggering a potentially severe or fatal illness. Those elements include “helper” and “killer” T cells, and B memory cells that can generate new antibodies when the immune system detects an infection.