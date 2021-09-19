Some of the party’s biggest names are pushing their longtime priorities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), an architect of the Affordable Care Act, wants to extend Medicaid to millions of Americans in the dozen states that have rejected the option to expand the program through the ACA. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other backers of single-payer health care are seeking to upgrade Medicare benefits. President Biden, who has said the package known as the Build Back Better Act is key to his agenda, wants to follow through on a slew of campaign promises such as lowering drug prices.