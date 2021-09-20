Among 12- to 17-year-olds eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot since May, only about half have received at least one dose, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. More than 5 million cases of covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported among children and teens, causing 20,000 hospitalizations and 460 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Many families and schools have been navigating disruptive quarantines and at times divisive policies on use of masks.