The race to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus and its fast-moving variants has spawned an array of advertising efforts, most of them centered on gently convincing people of the proven benefits of the vaccines and the promise of ending the pandemic. Vaccine hesitancy remains a top concern for health officials everywhere. Less than 55 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to tracking by The Washington Post, and the number of shots administered daily has hovered below 1 million since early summer.