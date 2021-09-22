Some states have no crisis standards of care plan, while others just created them during the pandemic. The common goal: Give health care workers last-resort guidance to make potentially wrenching decisions. But people disagree on the best calculus.
“We only end up needing crisis standards of care when our other systems have utterly failed,” said Emily Cleveland Manchanda, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.
What to know
- What does 'crisis standards of care’ look like?
- How are patients prioritized?
- What parts of the crisis plans are most controversial?
- Where have crisis standards of care been used?
- Are there any national guidelines for crisis standards?