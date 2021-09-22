Ultimately, the heads of the CDC and the FDA told the White House that only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster could be cleared by this week. And last Friday, the FDA advisers declined to greenlight the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for all adults, saying there was a lack of robust safety data for younger adults. Several also argued that the two-shot regimen remains highly protective against serious illness, even though there are signs the efficacy of the vaccines may be waning somewhat against mild infections.