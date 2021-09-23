In a vote that generated the most debate, the panel declined to recommend a booster for people at risk of illness because of their jobs, a break from what the Food and Drug Administration authorized Wednesday.
The FDA had authorized Pfizer boosters for several populations: people 65 and older; those 18 to 64 at high risk of severe illness; and those 18 to 64 years whose “frequent institutional or occupational exposure” to the coronavirus put them at high risk of covid-19 complications, including teachers and health-care and grocery store workers whose jobs put them at higher risk of infection.
The question about occupation exposure drew heated debate and was ultimately voted down.
Pablo J. Sanchez, a pediatrician at Ohio State University, voted against it because he said it would open the door to anyone who wanted to get a vaccine.
“We might as well just say give it to anyone 18 and over,” Sanchez said. “We have a really effective vaccine and it is like saying that it is not working and it is working.”
Others, including Grace Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University School of Medicine and chair of the panel, voted in favor of the recommendation, saying it would provide access to people who believe they need the booster.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to accept the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices within hours, paving the way for tens of millions of adults to get a third Pfizer shot six months after completing the original two-shot regimen. The shots are expected to be available immediately at locations where the Pfizer vaccine is already being administered, including pharmacies, health departments, clinics and some doctor’s offices.
“You are tasked with difficult decisions — weighing the risks and benefits, extrapolating from sometimes a wealth and sometimes a paucity of data available, applying an equity lens to your actions, and doing all of this while reflecting on your own experiences on the pandemic front lines,” Walensky told committee members before they began deliberations. “What has been your north star, and what drives my own thinking every day, is a commitment to follow the science to improve the health of as many Americans as possible.”
She added: “Like you, I am approaching this decision with an interest in doing what is right for public health. And, like you, I can’t close my eyes to my experience as a clinician. Collectively, we want to do what is right for the millions of Americans over the age of 65 or in long-term care facilities who are at high risk for severe complications of covid-19. And like you, I’m also thinking about the 25-year-old man with cystic fibrosis who may walk into our clinic, nervous about his risk of one more hospitalization. And, also of the 35-year-old pregnant resident physician, working in a Tennessee ER, and with a 1-year-old at home.”
Walensky also said the administration’s collective goal is to protect as many people as possible from infection, hospitalization and death.
Because the FDA authorization pertains only to third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and federal guidance encourages consumers to get boosters from the maker of their original doses, many policy questions remain about implementation. State health officials, hospital administrators and clinicians need guidance now, they say, on whether they can mix and match booster shots from the two other authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Federal officials have suggested clearance of booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson could happen in a few weeks.
An estimated 26 million people are at least six months past their second Pfizer dose, according to the CDC. About half are 65 and older. An additional 23 million people are at least six months past their second Moderna shot, and about 3.3 million people are at least six months past their one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Biden administration had been hoping it could offer boosters beginning this week to any fully vaccinated adults eight months after their second shot, to reduce viral transmission and curb the pandemic. That broad plan ran into opposition from outside experts and some of the government’s own vaccine scientists, who argued that two doses of the vaccines still offer robust protection against serious illness and hospitalizations, even if some data indicates waning protection against less serious cases.
Administration officials Thursday said they were privately hoping the CDC and its advisers would make a recommendation similar to, or at least compatible with, the FDA’s authorization so that the government did not deliver differing, confusing messages on who should get the booster and when.
Federal health officials have already authorized a third shot of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.