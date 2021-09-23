“From my perspective as a Doctor, I was, and continue to be, frustrated with public health being treated as a political football,” Hatfill wrote in response to questions from The Post. “Moreover, I was disgusted with the destruction of the National Pandemic Plan at the hands of conflicted petty bureaucrats; a plan that focused on early treatment and community outreach, rather than experimental vaccines and panic,” Hatfill added, a reference to his belief that officials wrongly limited access to hydroxychloroquine.