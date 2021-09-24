In addition, officials initially said people would need to wait at least eight months after the second dose of the standard two-dose regimen for the mRNA vaccines before getting a booster. That timeline was based on it being roughly eight months since the first groups of Americans, including nursing home residents and health workers, had received vaccines last December and January, said a federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions. But the FDA decided to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for six months out because the companies had the most data for that time frame, the official said.